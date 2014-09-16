Dan Carr
Dan Carr is lead developer of Dan Carr Design in Southern California. With fifteen years’ experience collaborating with Adobe, Dan has produced training materials, technical articles, and features available in Flash, Flex, and more. Dan’s most recent work specializes in gaming, video, and design in Flash, HTML5, and iOS.
Dan's articles
Blogs
By Dan Carr,
Infographics look intimidating, but they can be easy. Dan Carr has a guide to building an Infographic about your favorite subject with Adobe Edge Animate.
Web
By Dan Carr,
