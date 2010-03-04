Quick Tip: How to Permanently Change SQL Mode in MySQL
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
MySQL 5.7 introduced some awkward changes for older codebases and tends to break apps. Here's how to temporarily (or permanently) lower the strictness level
By Bruno Skvorc,
MySQL 5.7 introduced some awkward changes for older codebases and tends to break apps. Here's how to temporarily (or permanently) lower the strictness level
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos wraps up his Drupal 8 Module Development series by focusing on configuration management and service containers
By Carl Vuorinen,
Explanation and demonstration of Symfony2 bundles and configurations, and how they work coupled with the service container
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,