Build a JavaScript Command Line Interface (CLI) with Node.js
JavaScript
By Lukas White, James Hibbard,
Lukas White and James Hibbard show how to create a simple command-line app that interacts with the GitHub API to initialize Git repositories.
By James Kolce,
James Kolce shows you how to use Caporal.js — a framework for building command line apps with Node.js — to create your own project scaffolding generator.
By Julian Ćwirko,
Julian provides an in-depth look at a lesser-known, but no less powerful, feature of the new Foundation 6: the command line tools to ease development.