Julian is a Front-end and JavaScript developer from Poland, currently living in Wroclaw. He mostly focuses on Front-end and JavaScript/Meteor projects and he writes about front-end technologies on his blog, julian.io.
Getting Started with Foundation 6’s CLI Tools
Julian provides an in-depth look at a lesser-known, but no less powerful, feature of the new Foundation 6: the command line tools to ease development.
Introducing sGrid: A Stylus-based Flexbox Grid System
Julian Ćwirko is the author of sGrid: A flexbox and Stylus-based grid system that can be useful for rapid prototyping or hybrid mobile apps.