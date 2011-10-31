Editorial: Is JavaScript Always the Best Solution?
By James Hibbard,
In 2016, is it acceptable to build a website that doesn't work without JavaScript? Join James Hibbard to find out the answer.
By James Hibbard,
In 2016, is it acceptable to build a website that doesn't work without JavaScript? Join James Hibbard to find out the answer.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates how to persist checkbox checked state (useful for remembering users' preferences) and implement a check/uncheck all button.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard demonstrates the advantages of persisting multiple checkbox data to a database in Rails by means of a has_and_belongs_to_many_association.
By Jasmine Elias,
Community manager Jasmine Elias outlines the week's most interesting forum discussions, focusing on code formatting, data security and checkboxes.
By Alex Walker,
We program our computers but maybe they program us too? Alex looks at how working on the web changes the way we think.
By Craig Buckler,