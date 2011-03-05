Which Browsers Should Your Website Support?
By Craig Buckler,
How do you choose a set of applications from an ever-changing landscape of devices, operating systems and browsers? Craig discusses pragmatic options.
By Craig Buckler,
Your website is open to attack from a range of third-party components. Fortunately, you can restrict their activities with a robust Content Security Policy.
By Craig Buckler,
The chasm between Chrome and the other browsers is widening. Craig discusses this new monoculture may be less dangerous than the IE6 days but remains cause for concern.
By Craig Buckler,
We may love our desktop browser but we're a fickle bunch when it comes to choosing a mobile application. Craig looks at the sudden surge in Sumsung surfing.
By Kamren Zorgdrager,
Kamren Zorgdrager developed an application that uses Geolocation API to move into modularized promises.
By Craig Buckler,
You need rarely worry about caching — until you're hit by bizarre behavior, such as pages returning JSON data on the live app but not the test versions ...
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes his regular look at the browser chart. Chrome may have won the war but the battle for second place between Firefox and IE has just begun.
By Ophelie Lechat,
In Windows 10, we will provide solutions for interoperability with the modern Web and compatibility with legacy Web technologies. In this talk, Candice Quadros explores how we’re making it easy for customers moving from earlier versions of Windows and IE or relying on legacy technologies to move forward to Windows 10 with confidence.
By Craig Buckler,
Following bizarre US IE8 usage patterns in 2014, the browser market returned to normal. Chrome had a small increase but Opera is also attracting attention.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks at the latest release of Google Chrome and discovers several interesting new features for designers and developers.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes another glance at the StatCounter web browser usage charts. The big news: Chrome is now the top browser on both desktop and mobile devices.
By Ophelie Lechat,
Our team's goal is helping SitePoint readers build a better web. Help us by sharing which browsers and devices you use and develop for.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes his regular look at the web browser usage charts provided by StatCounter. The desktop market may be in a summer slump but mobile is moving fast.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes another glance at the StatCounter browser usage charts. The past few months were stable so why has Chrome enjoyed another sudden growth spurt?
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes his monthly look at the StatCounter browser usage charts. Have we reached an equilibrium point where no vendor can disrupt the market?
By Craig Buckler,
Browser usage charts provided by StatCounter. Chrome makes a big jump in mobile usage, while IE continues to drop overall across almost all versions.
