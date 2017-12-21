Optimizing Bounce Rates with FullStory’s Session Replay Tool
Design & UX
By Justin Owings,
Justin Owings looks at how a bounce rate can be used as a way to identify opportunities for search engine, app copy, landing page, and UX optimization.
By Justin Owings,
Justin Owings looks at how a bounce rate can be used as a way to identify opportunities for search engine, app copy, landing page, and UX optimization.
By Jon MacDonald,
Jon MacDonald introduces 7 tools for optimizing UX, from website usage analytics to heatmap analytics, real-time analytics and advanced customer analytics.