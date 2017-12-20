Justin is a creator, lifter, ATL Xoogler, dad, optimist — and is always anxious to understand. He writes for FullStory and built BirthdayShoes.com.
Justin's articles
Optimizing Bounce Rates with FullStory’s Session Replay Tool
Design & UX
By Justin Owings,
Justin Owings looks at how a bounce rate can be used as a way to identify opportunities for search engine, app copy, landing page, and UX optimization.
Analytics Bliss: Quantitative Data with Qualitative Research
Blogs
By Justin Owings,
Quantitative analytics help identify the biggest opportunities and problems, but fall short on actionable insights—where Qualitative research thrives.