Create Your Own Yeoman-Style Scaffolding Tool with Caporal.js
By James Kolce,
James Kolce shows you how to use Caporal.js — a framework for building command line apps with Node.js — to create your own project scaffolding generator.
By Ivan Mushketyk,
How to use Lombok to reduce Java boilerplate in logging, null checks, variable definitions, concurrent code, exception handling, laziness, and more.
By Eevee,
A run-through of some common perceptions of Java, from someone who doesn't regularly work with it. Is it really that abstract and wordy?
By Firdaus Zahari,
The WordPress Plugin Boilerplate is a great starting point for plugin development. In the last part of this series, we add our final touches to our plugin.