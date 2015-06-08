Communicating with Bluetooth Low Energy Devices in Cordova
Mobile
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows how to to communicate with bluetooth low energy devices in a Cordova-based app.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to use Evothings and Estimote beacons to prototype a Bluetooth Beacon mobile app.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti shows how to use the Lightblue Bean, node-serialport and IFTTT to turn on a LIFX light bulb with the opening and closing of a door.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains how to bring in BLE beacon functionality to a mobile app using BlueCats and PhoneGap.