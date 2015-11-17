8 of the Most Popular WordPress Theme Frameworks in 2016
WordPress
By Joash Rajin,
Joash Rajin covers 8 of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks including premium, paid options and also free WordPress frameworks.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
In this tutorial, Maria Antonietta Perna covers how to build a WordPress theme super-fast, using the Beans Theme Framework.
By James George,
James George introduces Beans, a framework that makes it easy to create WordPress sites without hassle.