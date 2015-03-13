How to Improve User Experience with Accurate User Feedback
Design & UX
By Michiel Mulders,
You submit a form—but get no feedback. Wha? Did it submit? Learn how to make sure your UI elements provide feedback to users—so that you don't lose them!
By Simon Cocking & the Digital Skills Academy Team,
Often there are more lessons to be learned from a failure than a success. Simon Cocking walks us through some UX fails and the lessons we can take.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Like great music, good web design shouldn’t be all about flashy tricks and visual theatrics. It must actually perform.
By Abder-Rahman Ali,
No-one wants a bad UX, but some areas have more serious repercussions than others. Abder-Rahman looks at how things can go wrong with Healthcare UX.