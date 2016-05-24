Babel plugins

A Beginner’s Guide to Babel
JavaScript
By James Kolce,
James Kolce introduces Babel, a JS transpiler that allows devs to write cutting-edge code which is translated into JavaScript that runs in all browsers.
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates how you can bend JavaScript to your will by writing your own Babel plugin (in this case adding immutable data by defaut).