The UX of the Zombie Scroller (and How to Cure It)
Design & UX
By Petras Baukys,
Have you ever been scrolling when you realized you didn't read anything in the past 10 seconds? That's 'Zombie Scrolling'! Petras can save you.
By Petras Baukys,
Have you ever been scrolling when you realized you didn't read anything in the past 10 seconds? That's 'Zombie Scrolling'! Petras can save you.
By Joseph Ola,
Average human attention spans are falling even further every year. Joseph Ola looks at the effect on eCommerce and what you can do about it.
By John Stevens,
Today I have three more innovative ideas from psychology involving human reactions to color, change and attention spans that take things to another level.