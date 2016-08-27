Joseph Ola
Joseph Ola is a freelance tech writer from one of Africa's biggest countries. You can hire him by visiting his website at Your Tech Writer.
Joseph's articles
How to Build a Thriving Business in a World of Declining Attention Spans
Entrepreneur
By Joseph Ola,
Average human attention spans are falling even further every year. Joseph Ola looks at the effect on eCommerce and what you can do about it.
6 Proven Techniques for Getting Clients to Pay You on Time
Entrepreneur
By Joseph Ola,
Some clients are more reluctant to part with their money than others. Joseph Ola teaches freelancers how to use psychology to get clients paying on time.