ES6 Arrow Functions: Fat and Concise Syntax in JavaScript
JavaScript
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Arrow functions provide a handy syntax for writing JavaScript functions. Learn about how and when to use them, and about some gotchas to watch out for.
By M. David Green,
M. David Green reviews new features of modern JavaScript, such as classes and arrow functions, looking at when you should and perhaps shouldn't use them.
By Dan Prince,
Dan Prince demonstrates ten ways you can use native ES6 features (such as arrow functions & collection methods) to replace Lodash in your projects.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
This article looks at the new function syntax offered in ECMAScript 6. This includes arrow functions, parameter default values, and the rest parameter.