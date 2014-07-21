How to Use ARIA Effectively with HTML5
HTML & CSS
By Georgie Luhur,
Georgie Luhur explains how web developers can use ARIA roles and attributes within their HTML effectively today.
By Rafay Saeed Ansari,
Rafay Saeed Ansari discusses how many HTML elements often expose default semantics that make ARIA roles redundant and demonstrates what to avoid doing.
By Stephan Max,
Stephan Max offers an introduction to using WAI-ARIA roles and properties in your HTML to make your pages and apps more accessible to assistive technology.