Getting Started with Microsoft HoloLens Development
Mobile
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint shows how to begin developing for mixed reality using the Microsoft HoloLens SDK and Unity 3D, even without owning a headset!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti looks at the Meta augmented reality app exporting and submission process for Meta Pioneers.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the latest Meta 2 augmented reality headset announcement from an augmented reality developer perspective.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains the basics of putting together a Meta augmented reality project in Unity.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti creates an augmented reality LIFX lightbulb controller using awe.js and IFTTT.