Fun and Practical Alfred Workflows in Ruby
Ruby
By Robert Qualls,
Robert Qualls walks through some practical Alfred workflows using Ruby. Create a calendar event, convert some currency, and learn how much fun Alfred can be
By Robert Qualls,
Robert Qualls walks through some practical Alfred workflows using Ruby. Create a calendar event, convert some currency, and learn how much fun Alfred can be
By Robert Qualls,
Robert Qualls takes a look at creating workflows in Alfred with Ruby. Alfred brings great utility to the Mac, and extending it with Ruby brings more.