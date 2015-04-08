4 Ways to Future Proof Your WordPress Site
WordPress
By Adeleye Mahmud,
Adeleye Mahmud covers some of the best known practices to help future proof your WordPress website
By Adeleye Mahmud,
Adeleye Mahmud covers some of the best known practices to help future proof your WordPress website
By Sally Wood,
If you’re developing a website for your business, Sally Wood covers some WordPress plugins for business websites you won't want to miss.
By Amit Diwan,
We look at WordPress anti-spam plugins, side-by-side: Akismet, Antispam Bee, Growmap Anti Spambot Plugin, WP-SpamShield Anti-Spam and WordPress Zero Spam.