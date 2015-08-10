Removing the Pain of User Authorization with Sentinel
PHP
By Younes Rafie,
Sentinel - a package to make implementing roles and authorization via ACL much easier than it used to be. Learn from Younes in this in-depth tutorial!
By Younes Rafie,
Sentinel - a package to make implementing roles and authorization via ACL much easier than it used to be. Learn from Younes in this in-depth tutorial!
By Lami Adabonyan,
I explain how to connect and extract data from a database using PHP, PHP Data Objects (PDO), preventing SQL injection, and finally extracting your data.