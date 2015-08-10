Video: Database Access with PHP
PHP
In this screencast I explain how to connect and extract data from a database using PHP, touching on topics like, PHP Data Objects (PDO), preventing SQL injection, and finally extracting your data in variety of different formats (as arrays, classes, or objects).
Lami is an IT consultant with a focus on web, database, and mobile technologies. He is very versed in technologies that run on both Microsoft and Linux platforms.
