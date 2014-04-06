Lessons in Abstraction: What FP Can Teach OOP
Java
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Abstraction is the key to tenable code bases. Where OOP eyes abstraction with suspicion, functional programming pushes it as far as possible.
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Abstraction is the key to tenable code bases. Where OOP eyes abstraction with suspicion, functional programming pushes it as far as possible.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta introduces Medoo, a small database abstraction library that aims to make your database related codebase lighter.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White introduces Flysystem - an abstraction layer for local and remote file systems, allowing you to switch them out at will easily