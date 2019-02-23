SitePoint Premium New Releases: Vuex, Vue CLI, Squarespace + More

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books and mini-books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

Getting Started with Vuex: a Beginner’s Guide

Handling state in single-page apps can be a tricky process, especially as an application gets larger and more complex. In this tutorial, you’ll discover how Vuex, Vue’s state management solution, simplifies state management.

A Beginner’s Guide to Vue CLI

In this tutorial, we’ll introduce you to the latest version of Vue CLI, the command-line utility that allows you to choose from a range of build tools, which it will then install and configure for you. We’ll demonstrate how to install Vue CLI and how to create, serve and build an example project.

Building Business Websites with Squarespace 7 – Packt

Build, design and launch professional websites with Squarespace quickly, without needing to learn any code. Discover time-saving tricks and best practices to avoid common pitfalls. And understand how to monitor, measure, and manage your site after launching it.

This book is part of a new partnership with Packt, which will allow you to read a range of Packt titles within our next-gen reader experience.

Earlier This Month…

We’ve published some big releases throughout February! Here are a few we prepared earlier…

Jump Start Vue.js

Get started with a JavaScript framework that boasts an approachable learning curve, powerful feature-set, and fantastic documentation. Covering the basics, tools, components, routing and more, this book will give you a jump start to using Vue.js.

Psychology for Designers

Learn how to apply psychological theory to solve your design problems – from better understanding your users, to effectively communicating your design ideas.

Bash Quick Start Guide – Packt

Increase the power of your commands using Bash shell scripts. Implement automation, interactive system administration, filtering and transforming text input and much more.

Continuous Delivery with Docker and Jenkins – Packt

Take your project deployment speed and reliability to a new level by using one of the world’s most popular continuous delivery systems.

Android 9 Development Cookbook

Build feature-rich, reliable Android Pie apps with the help of more than 100 proven industry standard recipes and strategies. You’ll find solutions for working with the user interfaces, multitouch gestures, location awareness, web services, and much more!

