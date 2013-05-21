Openbiz Cubi: A Robust PHP Application Framework, Part 2
By Rocky Swen
PHP
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
In the first part of this series we talked about the development challenges we face and how Openbiz Cubi can help by providing a solid, ready-to-use web application framework. In this part we’ll see how to build our own module and dive a bit deeper into the core architecture of the framework.
Build the First Module
Let’s get to the exciting part – creating a module; we’ll start with a simple customer editing page. On this page users can create, update, and delete customers.
First let’s make a database table
customer. The SQL to create the table is:
CREATE TABLE customer (
id INTEGER NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
name VARCHAR(64) NOT NULL,
description VARCHAR(255) DEFAULT NULL,
address VARCHAR(255) DEFAULT NULL,
phone VARCHAR(20) DEFAULT NULL,
fax VARCHAR(20) DEFAULT NULL,
status INTEGER DEFAULT NULL,
create_by INTEGER DEFAULT '1',
create_time DATETIME DEFAULT NULL,
update_by INTEGER DEFAULT '1',
update_time DATETIME DEFAULT NULL,
PRIMARY KEY (id)
)
ENGINE=InnoDB
The next step to creating a module is to create the XML metadata files for the customer editing page. Here we use
gen_meta, the metadata generation command under the
cubi/bin/tools directory.
/dev/cubi/bin/tools$ php gen_meta.php Default customer
You can simply press the Enter key to complete the wizard. After the command executes, the following files are generated:
Module configuration file
modules/customer/mod.xml
Module DO file
modules/customer/do/CustomerDO.xml
Module Form file
modules/customer/form/CustomerListForm.xml
modules/customer/form/CustomerDetailForm.xml
modules/customer/form/CustomerEditForm.xml
modules/customer/form/CustomerNewForm.xml
modules/customer/form/CustomerCopyForm.xml
Module View file
modules/customer/view/CustomerListView.xml
Module Widget files
modules/customer/widget/DashboardForm.xml
modules/customer/widget/LeftMenu.xml
Module Template files
modules/customer/template/detail.tpl
modules/customer/template/detail_elementset.tpl
modules/customer/template/grid.tpl
modules/customer/template/view.tpl
Next we load the newly created module with the
load_module command.
/dev/cubi/bin/tools/php$ load_module.php customer Start loading customer module ... -------------------------------------------------------- [2013-01-26T17:57:16+08:00] Loading module customer [2013-01-26T17:57:16+08:00] Install Module customer [2013-01-26T17:57:16+08:00] Install Module ACL. [2013-01-26T17:57:16+08:00] Install Module Menu. [2013-01-26T17:57:16+08:00] Install Module Widget. [2013-01-26T17:57:16+08:00] Install Module Resource. [2013-01-26T17:57:16+08:00] Install Module Change Logs. [2013-01-26T17:57:16+08:00] Copy resource files to /cubi/resources folder. [2013-01-26T17:57:16+08:00] customer is loaded. Give admin to access all actions of module 'customer' -------------------------------------------------------- End loading customer module
Let’s test the module. If you are already logged in to Cubi, log out and log back in again. You should see a new tab named “Customer” appearing in the header section. Click the tab to enter the Customer Dashboard page, then click the Customer Manage link to enter the customer management page. Now we’re able to create, update, search, and delete customers.
Under the Hood
You may wonder without any programming, how does Openbiz Cubi make everything work? In the previous steps,
gen_meta created XML files under the customer module folder. Cubi then knows how to interpret these files. Let’s visit the module description file
mod.xml first.
Module Description File
We created the customer module with
mod.xml under the
modules/customer directory.
<?xml version="1.0" standalone="no"?>
<Module Name="customer" Description="customer module" Version="0.1.0" OpenbizVersion="3.0">
<ACL>
<Resource Name="customer">
<Action Name="Access" Description="Access Customer Module Dashboard"/>
</Resource>
<Resource Name="customer">
<Action Name="Access" Description="Access Customer"/>
<Action Name="Manage" Description="Manage Customer"/>
</Resource>
</ACL>
<Menu>
<MenuItem Name="CustomerTop" Title="Customer" Description="Customer Description" URL="/customer/dashboard" Parent="" Order="10">
<MenuItem Name="Customer" Title="Customer" Description="Customer description" URL="" Order="10">
<MenuItem Name="Customer.List" Title="Customer Manage" Description="" URL="/customer/customer_list" Order="10"/>
</MenuItem>
</MenuItem>
</Menu>
<Dependency>
<Module Name="system"/>
</Dependency>
</Module>
mod.xml contains 3 sections:
- Access control – the
ACLsection defines the resources and their actions. These definitions are used to control permissions for given roles.
- Menu – the
Menusection defines the page links in the navigation system (application tabs, breadcrumb, and menus).
- Dependencies – the
Dependencysection defines modules that the current module depends on. The depended modules should be installed first.
Usually each module includes its own data models and presentation XML files. The framework has a metadata engine that can then understand the XML and load the data and UI objects on the fly. The framework mainly work with two types of metadata objects:
- Data objects – Cubi maps physical data stores (such as a database table) to logic objects.
- Form and view objects – Form objects describe how to present data objects’ data on a block in a page, while view objects define a container of Form objects. In a browser, a view is the same as a web page.
Data Object
Now let’s take a look at the data object XML in
modules/customer/do/CustomerDO.xml:
<?xml version="1.0" standalone="no"?>
<BizDataObj Name="CustomerDO" Description="" Class="BizDataObj" DBName="Default" Table="customer" SearchRule="" SortRule="" OtherSQLRule="" Uniqueness="" Stateless="N" IdGeneration="Identity" CacheLifeTime="0" CreateCondition="customer.Manage" UpdateCondition="customer.Manage" DeleteCondition="customer.Manage">
<BizFieldList>
<BizField Name="Id" Column="id" Type="Number"/>
<BizField Name="name" Column="name" Length="64" Required="Y" Type="Text"/>
<BizField Name="description" Column="description" Length="255" Required="N" Type="Text"/>
<BizField Name="address" Column="address" Length="255" Required="N" Type="Text"/>
<BizField Name="phone" Column="phone" Length="20" Required="N" Type="Text"/>
<BizField Name="fax" Column="fax" Length="20" Required="N" Type="Text"/>
<BizField Name="status" Column="status" Required="N" Type="Number"/>
<BizField Name="create_by" Column="create_by" Type="Number" ValueOnCreate="{@profile:Id}"/>
<BizField Name="create_time" Column="create_time" Type="Datetime" ValueOnCreate="{date('Y-m-d H:i:s')}"/>
<BizField Name="update_by" Column="update_by" Type="Number" ValueOnCreate="{@profile:Id}" ValueOnUpdate="{@profile:Id}"/>
<BizField Name="update_time" Column="update_time" Type="Datetime" ValueOnCreate="{date('Y-m-d H:i:s')}" ValueOnUpdate="{date('Y-m-d H:i:s')}"/>
</BizFieldList>
<TableJoins>
</TableJoins>
<ObjReferences>
</ObjReferences>
</BizDataObj>
The XML defines a mapping between the
customer table to the
CustomerDO object. It also defines certain rules on the objects as well as validation, type, and value of each field.
Form Object
Let’s also take a look at the form object XML in
modules/customer/form/CustomerListForm.xml.
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<EasyForm Name="CustomerListForm" Class="EasyForm" FormType="List" jsClass="jbForm" Title="Customer Management" Description="" BizDataObj="customer.do.CustomerDO" PageSize="10" DefaultForm="Y" TemplateEngine="Smarty" TemplateFile="grid.tpl" Access="customer.Access">
<DataPanel>
<Element Name="row_selections" Class="RowCheckbox" Label="" FieldName="Id"/>
<Element Name="fld_Id" Class="ColumnText" FieldName="Id" Label="Id" Sortable="Y"/>
<Element Name="fld_name" Class="ColumnText" FieldName="name" Label="Name" DefaultValue="New Customer" Sortable="Y" Link="javascript:">
<EventHandler Name="fld_name_onclick" Event="onclick" Function="SwitchForm(customer.form.CustomerDetailForm,{@:Elem[fld_Id].Value})" />
</Element>
<Element Name="fld_description" Class="ColumnText" FieldName="description" Label="Description" Sortable="Y"/>
<Element Name="fld_address" Class="ColumnText" FieldName="address" Label="Address" Sortable="Y"/>
<Element Name="fld_phone" Class="ColumnText" FieldName="phone" Label="Phone" Sortable="Y"/>
<Element Name="fld_fax" Class="ColumnText" FieldName="fax" Label="Fax" Sortable="Y"/>
<Element Name="fld_status" Class="ColumnText" FieldName="status" Label="Status" Sortable="Y"/>
</DataPanel>
<ActionPanel>
...
<Element Name="btn_delete" Class="Button" Text="Delete" CssClass="button_gray_m" Access="customer.Manage">
<EventHandler Name="del_onclick" Event="onclick" EventLogMsg="" Function="DeleteRecord()" ShortcutKey="Ctrl+Delete" ContextMenu="Delete"/>
</Element>
...
</ActionPanel>
<NavPane>
...
</NavPanel>
<SearchPane>
...
</SearchPanel>
</EasyForm>
The XML maps fields from data objects to UI elements. It also defines panels for the logical layout of elements. For each UI element, interaction behavior can be described within its
EventHandler section.
Customize Objects
Each
Metadata element comes with a
Class attribute. In the metadata generated by
gen_meta, the attribute is set to a core framework class (
BizDataObj for data objects,
EasyForm for form objects). Developers can simply replace this to implement special business logic. For example, to add special logic for deleting a customer record, you can create the file
/modules/customer/form/CustomerForm.php, and set the
Metadata element’s
Class attribute to it. The PHP class might look like:
<?php
class CustomerForm extends EasyForm
{
public function deleteRecord($id = null) {
// add your logic here
Parent::deleteRecord($id); // call parent deleteRecord method
}
}
The Cubi Execution Flow
So what happens when the http://host/cubi/index.php/customer/customer_list is called in the browser?
index.phpcalls
_forward.phpto parse the URL. It understands that /customer/customer_list points to
cubi/modules/customer/view/CustomerListView.xmlbased on Cubi’s URL naming convention.
- The render method of the view is invoked.
- The render method calls the render method of its included form (
cubi/modules/customer/form/CustomerListForm.xml).
- The render method of the form calls its data object’s data query methods.
- The query methods prepare the SQL and executes it against the database.
- The form uses the returned dataset from the DO to generate HTML with its template.
- The view uses the output of the forms to generate HTML with its template.
- The server sends the HTML output to browser.
Once a view is loaded in the browser, most user interactions happen on forms through Ajax (no page reload). The diagram below shows how the Ajax call works:
Conclusion
In the series we’ve learned how to install Cubi, set up the system, and create a module. You may also find that the XML metadata file can be easier to learn and maintain than programming code. I hope you’ve enjoyed the series and wish you luck with your very own Openbiz Cubi powered business applications.
Image via Fotolia
Rocky Swen is the founder of the Openbiz Cubi open source project. He spent his career on cloud, mobile, video encoding and streaming, business intelligence and enterprise technologies. During weekends he enjoys hiking with his family and playing tennis with friends.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns