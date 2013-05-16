Rocky Swen
Rocky Swen is the founder of the Openbiz Cubi open source project. He spent his career on cloud, mobile, video encoding and streaming, business intelligence and enterprise technologies. During weekends he enjoys hiking with his family and playing tennis with friends.
Rocky's articles
Openbiz Cubi: A Robust PHP Application Framework, Part 2
PHP
By Rocky Swen,
In this part of series, we’ll see how to build our own module and dive a bit deeper into the core architecture of the framework.
Openbiz Cubi: A Robust PHP Application Framework, Part 1
PHP
By Rocky Swen,
In this part of series, we'll talked about the development challenges we're going face and how Openbiz Cubi can help by providing a solid, ready-to-use web application framework.