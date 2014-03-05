5 Angular JS Seeds & Bootstrap Apps

In this post you will find 5 Angular JS Seeds and Bootstraps Apps you may want to add to your list for future use. Enjoy =)

1. Official Angular Seed

This project is an application skeleton for a typical AngularJS web app. You can use it to quickly bootstrap your angular webapp projects and dev environment for these projects.



Source

2. Cleverstack Angular Seed

CleverTech AngularJSSeed Application – Use this as a starting point for your NodeJS application!



SourceDemo

3. Angular Enterprise Seed

This project is meant to serve as a more feature-rich starting point for enterprise and commercial web applications. It integrates AngularJS with projects like Angular-UI, Angular-Strap, Bootstrap, and jQuery, along with examples of angular services, directives, controllers, and filters.



Source

4. YeoMan

Use Yeo to startup your new angular project.



Source + Demo

5. AngularJS Skeleton App

This simple web application will allow its users to view, search and filter TV Show Premieres for the next 30 days.



SourceDemo