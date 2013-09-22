Skip to main content

jQuery Ajax Error Handling Function

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

jQuery Ajax Error Handling Function

$( document ).ajaxError(function( event, request, settings ) {
  $( "#msg" ).append( "
  • Error requesting page " + settings.url + "
    • " );
});

    Offical .ajaxError() API

    Note: If $.ajax() or $.ajaxSetup() is called with the global option set to false, the .ajaxError() method will not fire.

    Below is an older function which you can get the status from the jqXHR object.

    $(function() {
    $.ajaxSetup({
        error: function(jqXHR, exception) {
            if (jqXHR.status === 0) {
                alert('Not connect.n Verify Network.');
            } else if (jqXHR.status == 404) {
                alert('Requested page not found. [404]');
            } else if (jqXHR.status == 500) {
                alert('Internal Server Error [500].');
            } else if (exception === 'parsererror') {
                alert('Requested JSON parse failed.');
            } else if (exception === 'timeout') {
                alert('Time out error.');
            } else if (exception === 'abort') {
                alert('Ajax request aborted.');
            } else {
                alert('Uncaught Error.n' + jqXHR.responseText);
            }
        }
    });
});
    Sam Deering

    Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

    New books out now!

    Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

    Read the book now

    Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

    Read the book now

    Popular Books

    jump-start-git-2nd-edition

    Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

    visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

    Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

    form-design-patterns

    Form Design Patterns