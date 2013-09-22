jQuery Ajax Error Handling Function
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
jQuery Ajax Error Handling Function
$( document ).ajaxError(function( event, request, settings ) {
$( "#msg" ).append( "
Error requesting page " + settings.url + "" );
});
Note: If $.ajax() or $.ajaxSetup() is called with the global option set to false, the .ajaxError() method will not fire.
Below is an older function which you can get the status from the jqXHR object.
$(function() {
$.ajaxSetup({
error: function(jqXHR, exception) {
if (jqXHR.status === 0) {
alert('Not connect.n Verify Network.');
} else if (jqXHR.status == 404) {
alert('Requested page not found. [404]');
} else if (jqXHR.status == 500) {
alert('Internal Server Error [500].');
} else if (exception === 'parsererror') {
alert('Requested JSON parse failed.');
} else if (exception === 'timeout') {
alert('Time out error.');
} else if (exception === 'abort') {
alert('Ajax request aborted.');
} else {
alert('Uncaught Error.n' + jqXHR.responseText);
}
}
});
});
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns