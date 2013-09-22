jQuery Ajax Error Handling Function

$( document ).ajaxError(function( event, request, settings ) { $( "#msg" ).append( " Error requesting page " + settings.url + " " ); });

Offical .ajaxError() API

Note: If $.ajax() or $.ajaxSetup() is called with the global option set to false, the .ajaxError() method will not fire.

Below is an older function which you can get the status from the jqXHR object.