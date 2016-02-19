iOS Universal Links for a Seamless App User Experience

One of the more interesting features introduced with iOS 9 was Universal Links. Supporting this feature in your app allows any links to content on the web to be seamlessly opened in the app itself. If it isn’t present on the device, the system falls back to using Safari to open the link.

This is great for a variety of reasons :

You don’t have to worry about URI schemes and documenting the supported routes/paths.

It’s secure, because Apple requires the upload of a configuration file to your server (more on this later). Since you have control over this, there is little chance another app can associate itself with your links.

The same link that routes to your web content can be used and parsed on your app. This makes sharing content easier.

The fallback just works, which means you don’t have to worry about situations where the app might not be installed.

In this article, I’ll show how to setup your own server, and handle the corresponding links in your app.

Server Setup

The server app will be a simple Rails app that displays a list of authors and some of their books. The easiest way for you to get started is to clone the app on Heroku, just click the button below.

If you don’t want to take this option, you can also deploy the app yourself by cloning the app on Github and push it to a host of your choice.

You can see the app in action here. By default, it shows a list of authors. Clicking on any author displays a list of books written by them.

The App-Site-Association File

Just having a server running online isn’t enough. To securely associate your iOS app with a server, Apple requires that you make available a configuration file, called apple-app-site-association. This is a JSON file which describes the domain and supported routes.

The apple-app-site-association file needs to be accessible via HTTPS, without any redirects, at https://{domain}/apple-app-site-association.

Note: Depending on your web app and frameworks used, you might have to setup routes on your web app to handle the above path.

The file looks like this:

{ "applinks": { "apps": [ ], "details": [ { "appID": "{app_prefix}.{app_identifier}", "paths": [ "/path/to/content", "/path/to/other/*", "NOT /path/to/exclude" ] } ] } }

Note: .json should not be appended to the file name.

The keys are as follows:

apps : Should have an empty array as its value, and it must be present. This is how Apple wants it.

: Should have an empty array as its value, and it be present. This is how Apple wants it. details : Is an array of dictionaries, one for each iOS app supported by the website. Each dictionary contains information about the app, the team and bundle IDs. In the example app, it’s 72H8ZPD4X8.com.behindtechlines.UniversalLinksDemo and the paths supported by the app.

{ "applinks": { "apps": [], "details": [ { "appID": "72H8ZPD4X8.com.behindtechlines.UniversalLinksDemo", "paths": [ "/authors", "/authors/*/books", "/authors/*" ] } ] } }

There are 3 ways to define paths:

Static : The entire supported path is hardcoded to identify a specific link, e.g. /static/terms

: The entire supported path is hardcoded to identify a specific link, e.g. /static/terms Wildcards : A * can be used to match dynamic paths, e.g. /authors/* can matches the path to any author’s page. ? inside specific path components, e.g. authors/1? can be used to match any authors whose ID starts with 1.

: A can be used to match dynamic paths, e.g. /authors/* can matches the path to any author’s page. inside specific path components, e.g. authors/1? can be used to match any authors whose ID starts with 1. Exclusions: Prepending a path with NOT excludes that path from being matched.

The order in which the paths are mentioned in the array is important. Earlier indices have higher priority. Once a path matches, the evaluation stops, and other paths ignored. Each path is case-sensitive.

Supporting Multiple Domains

Each domain supported in the app needs to make available its own apple-app-site-association file. If the content served by each domain is different, then the contents of the file will also change to support the respective paths. Otherwise, the same file can be used, but it needs to be accessible at every supported domain.

Note: This means that if you need both example.com and www.example.com supported in your app, the association file should be accessible at both these domains.

Signing the App-Site-Association File

If your app targets iOS 9 and your server uses HTTPS to serve content, you don’t need to sign the file. If not (e.g. when supporting Handoff on iOS 8), it has to be signed using a SSL certificate from a recognized certificate authority.

Note: This is not the certificate provided by Apple to submit your app to the App Store. It should be provided by a third-party, and it’s recommended to use the same certificate you use for your HTTPS server (although it’s not required).

To sign the file, first create and save a simple .txt version of it. Next, in the terminal, run the following command:

cat <unsigned_file>.txt | openssl smime -sign -inkey example.com.key -signer example.com.pem -certfile intermediate.pem -noattr -nodetach -outform DER > apple-app-site-association

This will output the signed file in the current directory. The example.com.key, example.com.pem, and intermediate.pem are the files that would made available to you by your Certifying Authority.

Note: If the file is unsigned, it should have a Content-Type of application/json . Otherwise, it should be application/pkcs7-mime .

App Setup

Next is the app, that mirrors the server. It will target iOS 9 and will be using Xcode 7.2 with Swift 2.1.

The app will talk to the server and display the following:

The list of authors : Calling /authors.json on the server will get you the data.

: Calling /authors.json on the server will get you the data. The profile of an author : Called when an author is tapped. The endpoint in this case is /authors/:id.json.

: Called when an author is tapped. The endpoint in this case is /authors/:id.json. The list of books of an author: Available from /authors/:id/books.json.

The app code can be found on Github.

This is how the app looks:

Important – Changes Required

If you intend to create your own instance of the sample server and clone the iOS sample app, make the following changes:

Change the bundle ID to something that will be used in your app ID in the Member Center.

The team should be the one associated with your developer account.

kBaseURL in AppDelegate.swift should point to your instance of the web server.

in AppDelegate.swift should point to your instance of the web server. Update /public/association.json on the Rails app with your App ID prefix and suffix.

Enabling Universal Links

The setup on the app side requires two things:

Configuring the app’s entitlement, and enabling universal links.

Handling Incoming Links in your AppDelegate.

Configuring Entitlements

The first step in configuring your app’s entitlements is to enable it for your App ID. Do this in the Apple Developer Member Center.

Click on Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles and then Identifiers. Select your App ID (create it first if required), click Edit and enable the Associated Domains entitlement.

Next, get the App ID prefix and suffix by clicking on the respective App ID.

The App ID prefix and suffix should match the one in the apple-app-site-association file.

Next in Xcode, select your App’s target, click Capabilities and toggle Associated Domains to On. Add an entry for each domain that your app supports, prefixed with applinks: .

For example: applinks:www.example.com and applinks:example.com .

Which looks like this for the sample app:

Note: Ensure you have selected the same team and entered the same Bundle ID as the registered App ID on the Member Center. Also ensure that the entitlements file is included by Xcode by selecting the file and in the File Inspector, ensure that your target is checked.

Handling incoming links

application:continueUserActivity:restorationHandler: in the UIApplicationDelegate method in AppDelegate.swift handles incoming links. The method gives an NSUserActivity object, with an activityType value of NSUserActivityTypeBrowsingWeb and a webpageURL property containing the URL. You parse this URL to determine the right action in the app.

For example, in the sample app:

let router = SHNUrlRouter() func application(application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [NSObject: AnyObject]?) -> Bool { bindRoutes() return true } func bindRoutes(){ // Register routes that're handled let storyboard = UIStoryboard(name: "Main", bundle: nil) let root = self.window?.rootViewController as! UINavigationController router.register("/authors") { (params) -> Void in let list: AuthorsTableViewController = storyboard.instantiateViewControllerWithIdentifier("AuthorsTableViewController") as! AuthorsTableViewController root.pushViewController(list, animated: true) } router.register("/authors/{id}") { (params) -> Void in let profileVC: AuthorProfileViewController = storyboard.instantiateViewControllerWithIdentifier("AuthorProfileViewController") as! AuthorProfileViewController profileVC.authorID = Int(params["id"]!) root.pushViewController(profileVC, animated: true) } router.register("/authors/{id}/books") { (params) -> Void in let list: BooksTableViewController = storyboard.instantiateViewControllerWithIdentifier("BooksTableViewController") as! BooksTableViewController list.authorID = Int(params["id"]!) root.pushViewController(list, animated: true) } } func application(application: UIApplication, continueUserActivity userActivity: NSUserActivity, restorationHandler: ([AnyObject]?) -> Void) -> Bool { if userActivity.activityType == NSUserActivityTypeBrowsingWeb { let url = userActivity.webpageURL! self.router.dispatch(url) } return true }

The SHNURLRouter library matches the incoming links and takes the appropriate action.

Testing Universal Links

If you have your own server instance running and associated with your app, you can now test Universal Links.

Generally, any supported link clicked in Safari, or in instances of UIWebView / WKWebView should open the app. A good testing source is the read me of a Github repo. You can fork and edit any of the sample apps in this article.

If you don’t have your own server or just want to see this in action, click the links in the read me here.

Note: For iOS 9.2 and less, this will only work on a device. iOS 9.3 (still in beta at the time of writing) also supports the simulator.

You can save the links in any app that supports opening them, for example Telegram, and proceed from there.

Note: iOS remembers the user’s choice when opening Universal Links. If they tap the top-right breadcrumb to open the link in Safari, all further clicks will take them to Safari, and not the app. They can switch back to opening the app by default by choosing Open in the app banner on the website.

Conclusion

And that’s about it. Not much code to it, but a lot of configuration. A key takeaway is that you need control of your own server to support Universal Links. If you do, it’s the best way to transition your user from your website to your app.

Any questions or comments, please let me know below.