Arvindh Sukumar
Arvindh is an iOS developer who has published multiple apps on the iOS and Mac App Stores. An accountant by qualification, he found his true calling with Software Development, and now works as lead iOS developer with Real Image Media Technologies in India, building apps in the media and entertainment domains.
Arvindh's articles
iOS Universal Links for a Seamless App User Experience
Mobile
By Arvindh Sukumar,
Universal links in iOS create a seamless user experience, allowing users to jump straight to content on your app. Arvindh Sukumar shows us how to use them.
Self-Sizing Cells with UITableView and Auto Layout
Mobile
By Arvindh Sukumar,
Arvindh Sukumar looks at how to create self sizing cells with UITableView and UICollectionView and Auto Layout in iOS 8 to allow for truly dynamic layouts.