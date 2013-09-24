10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – AUGUST 2013
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Some cool web development stuff was found in August! Here are the finds. Enjoy.
1. Web Lab
It is made of up 5 Chrome Experiment installations that bring the extraordinary workings of the internet to life and aims to inspire the world about the possibilities of the web.
2. Bootply – The Bootstrap Playground
It makes it easier to fiddle with Bootstrap. Edit Bootstrap-friendly CSS, HTML and JavaScript.
3. SlingPic – Make Image Sharing Simple
It is a image sharing widget that makes it easy for your users to share your images across their social networks and increase traffic to your site.
4. SequelSphere – An HTML 5 Relational Database
Written 100% in JavaScript to run in any Web Browser and on any Platform.
5. The Maple Kind – Where infographics meet comics and bullsh*t!
Features stupid infocomics with the only reason to make you chuckle.
6. MixItUp
It is a light-weight but powerful jQuery plugin that provides beautiful animated filtering and sorting of categorized and ordered content.
7. Razer Chimaera – Wireless Gaming Headset
The ultimate surround sound gaming headset for the Xbox 360.
8. Firefox OS Apps (FFOS APPS)
Building Apps For Firefox OS, Chrome OS And The Web
9. Speaker Deck
It is the best way to share presentations online. Simply upload your slides as a PDF, and we’ll turn them into a beautiful online experience.
10. Git Code School
THE CODE SCHOOL! It allows groups of people to work on the same documents (often code) at the same time, and without stepping on each other’s toes. It’s a distributed version control system.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
