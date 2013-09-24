Skip to main content

10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – AUGUST 2013

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Some cool web development stuff was found in August! Here are the finds. Enjoy.

1. Web Lab

It is made of up 5 Chrome Experiment installations that bring the extraordinary workings of the internet to life and aims to inspire the world about the possibilities of the web.

Web-Lab.jpg
SourceDemo

2. Bootply – The Bootstrap Playground

It makes it easier to fiddle with Bootstrap. Edit Bootstrap-friendly CSS, HTML and JavaScript.

Bootply.jpg
SourceDemo

3. SlingPic – Make Image Sharing Simple

It is a image sharing widget that makes it easy for your users to share your images across their social networks and increase traffic to your site.

SlingPic.jpg
Source + Demo

4. SequelSphere – An HTML 5 Relational Database

Written 100% in JavaScript to run in any Web Browser and on any Platform.

SequelSphere.jpg
Source

5. The Maple Kind – Where infographics meet comics and bullsh*t!

Features stupid infocomics with the only reason to make you chuckle.

The-Maple-Kind.jpg
Source

6. MixItUp

It is a light-weight but powerful jQuery plugin that provides beautiful animated filtering and sorting of categorized and ordered content.

MixItUp.jpg
SourceDemo

7. Razer Chimaera – Wireless Gaming Headset

The ultimate surround sound gaming headset for the Xbox 360.

Razer-Chimaera.jpg
Source

8. Firefox OS Apps (FFOS APPS)

Building Apps For Firefox OS, Chrome OS And The Web

FFOS-Apps.jpg
Source

9. Speaker Deck

It is the best way to share presentations online. Simply upload your slides as a PDF, and we’ll turn them into a beautiful online experience.

Speaker-Deck.jpg
SourceDemo

10. Git Code School

THE CODE SCHOOL! It allows groups of people to work on the same documents (often code) at the same time, and without stepping on each other’s toes. It’s a distributed version control system.

Git.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

