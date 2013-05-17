20 Interesting Web Dev Finds – MAY 2013 (Part 1/2)
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Some cool web development stuff was found last month, here are the finds. Watch out for part 2 on our next post! Enjoy & leave a comment! :)
jQuery Conference Portland 2013 – jQuery Events
I know jQuery. Now what?
Here is my (fairly unedited) quasi-ramble on how I used jQuery, and how I’m looking at where I’m using native browser technology.
Reading files in JavaScript using the File APIs
The File API could be used to create a thumbnail preview of images as they’re being sent to the server, or allow an app to save a file reference while the user is offline. Additionally, you could use client-side logic to verify an upload’s mimetype matches its file extension or restrict the size of an upload.
Apps for WordPress.com
Blogging at WordPress.com is great, and these applications make it even better by giving you more ways to post. Whether you’re blogging from your desktop, browser or on the go, make sure to check out these other ways to post to your WordPress.com blog.
WebP
It is a new image format that provides lossless and lossy compression for images on the web. WebP lossless images are 26% smaller in size compared to PNGs. WebP lossy images are 25-34% smaller in size compared to JPEG images at equivalent SSIM index.
WebRTC Tab Content Capture
The proposed APIs enable tab output to be captured as a media stream, and transmitted using WebRTC. Supporting APIs are also defined to notify and query the capture status for tabs.
LiveReload 2
LiveReload monitors changes in the file system. As soon as you save a file, it is preprocessed as needed, and the browser is refreshed.
CodeKit – It’s like steroids for web developers
CodeKit helps you build websites faster and better. Its flagship features are listed below and the one-minute teaser video to the right is a good place to start.
Yeoman – Modern workflows for modern webapps
Yeoman 1.0 is more than just a tool. It’s a workflow; a collection of tools and best practices working in harmony to make developing for the web even better.
Debounced resize() jQuery plugin
This isn’t exactly throttling, but it’s close. Basically debouncing will fire your function after a threshold of time (e.g. 100ms) has elapsed since the last time it’s tried to fire. Throttling would withhold subsequent firings, but debouncing waits for the last one and runs that.
