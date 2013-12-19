Hey there! Here is (yes more!) of 10 New Cool Random jQuery plugins. Check them out! Enjoy ;)

1. Tipr

Tipr is a small and simple jQuery tooltip plugin.



Source + Demo

2. jQuery.ptTimeSelect

It is called agaist input fields to attach a Time Select widget to each matched element. Each element, when focused upon, will display a time selection popoup where the user can define a time.



Source + Demo

3. LiveAddress API jQuery Plugin

Verify and standardize addresses on website forms



Source + Demo

4. jQuery.kinetic

It is a simple plugin which adds smooth drag scrolling with gradual deceleration to containers.



Source + Demo

5. Cloud Zoom V3.1

A popular fly-out jQuery image zoom plugin used on many high profile retail sites.



Source + Demo

6. News Box – jQuery Contents Slider and Viewer

A responsive jQuery plugin meant to allow you to group multiple news and sort them by date. Fully responsive, adapt itself to any screen and container.



SourceDemo

7. AwsmProgressBar for jQuery

An all-in-one-file plug-in for jQuery that lets you create a stunning progressbar. More than thirteen options and five methods allow to customize the progressbar to your needs. It works with CSS3-animations and all major browsers.



SourceDemo

8. UberMenu – WordPress Mega Menu Plugin

A user-friendly, highly customizable, responsive Mega Menu WordPress plugin. It works out of the box with the WordPress 3 Menu System, making it simple to get started but powerful enough to create highly customized and creative mega menu configurations.



SourceDemo

9. Bigfoot

A jQuery plugin for empowering footnotes…



SourceDemo

10. Auto Fix Anything by Pete R.

This little plugin will let you automatically fix position of any container on your website with one JS call Created



SourceDemo