10 New Cool Random jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Hey there! Here is (yes more!) of 10 New Cool Random jQuery plugins. Check them out! Enjoy ;)
1. Tipr
Tipr is a small and simple jQuery tooltip plugin.
2. jQuery.ptTimeSelect
It is called agaist input fields to attach a Time Select widget to each matched element. Each element, when focused upon, will display a time selection popoup where the user can define a time.
3. LiveAddress API jQuery Plugin
Verify and standardize addresses on website forms
4. jQuery.kinetic
It is a simple plugin which adds smooth drag scrolling with gradual deceleration to containers.
5. Cloud Zoom V3.1
A popular fly-out jQuery image zoom plugin used on many high profile retail sites.
6. News Box – jQuery Contents Slider and Viewer
A responsive jQuery plugin meant to allow you to group multiple news and sort them by date. Fully responsive, adapt itself to any screen and container.
7. AwsmProgressBar for jQuery
An all-in-one-file plug-in for jQuery that lets you create a stunning progressbar. More than thirteen options and five methods allow to customize the progressbar to your needs. It works with CSS3-animations and all major browsers.
8. UberMenu – WordPress Mega Menu Plugin
A user-friendly, highly customizable, responsive Mega Menu WordPress plugin. It works out of the box with the WordPress 3 Menu System, making it simple to get started but powerful enough to create highly customized and creative mega menu configurations.
9. Bigfoot
A jQuery plugin for empowering footnotes…
10. Auto Fix Anything by Pete R.
This little plugin will let you automatically fix position of any container on your website with one JS call Created
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns