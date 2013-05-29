30 Interesting Web Dev Finds – JUNE 2013 (Part 1/3)

Some cool web development stuff was found in June! Here are the finds. Watch out for the last 2 parts of 30 Interesting Web Dev Finds for the month of June 2013 on our next posts! <3 for Gumby 2, and JS1K. :)

1. Face Detection

Face Detection in JavaScript with getUserMedia



Source + Demo

2. Magnific Popup

A Truly Responsive Lightbox (For jQuery And Zepto.js)



Source

3. Adobe Edge Reflow CC (Preview)

Adobe Edge Reflow CC allows you to create beautiful, responsive designs. A new assets management system and integration with Typekit will enhance your workflow and allow you to manage your projects more efficiently.



SourceDemo

4. Foundation

The most advanced responsive front-end framework in the world.



Source

5. Gumby 2

Gumby 2 is built with the power of Sass. Sass is a powerful CSS preprocessor which allows us to develop Gumby itself with much more speed — and gives you new tools to quickly customize and build on top of the Gumby Framework.



Source

6. The Entypo Pictogram Suite

Entypo is a set of 250+ carefully crafted pictograms. The package contains an icon font — OpenType, TrueType and @font-face — EPS, PDF and PSD files.



Source

7. Grunt JavaScript Automation for the Lazy Developer

In this presentation from HTML5DevConf, Dirk will show you how to set up the Grunt JavaScript Task Runner so that you and your team can focus on the fun!



Source

8. JS1K

The object of this competition is to create a cool JavaScript “application” no larger than 1k.



SourceDemo

9. AJAX Loader – A Little Different

A purely html/css AJAX loader that is a little different than the norm



SourceDemo

10. Atari Breakout

Type ‘Atari Breakout’ Into Google Image Search for a Cool Surprise



Source