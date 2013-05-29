30 Interesting Web Dev Finds – JUNE 2013 (Part 1/3)
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Some cool web development stuff was found in June! Here are the finds. Watch out for the last 2 parts of 30 Interesting Web Dev Finds for the month of June 2013 on our next posts! <3 for Gumby 2, and JS1K. :)
1. Face Detection
Face Detection in JavaScript with getUserMedia
2. Magnific Popup
A Truly Responsive Lightbox (For jQuery And Zepto.js)
3. Adobe Edge Reflow CC (Preview)
Adobe Edge Reflow CC allows you to create beautiful, responsive designs. A new assets management system and integration with Typekit will enhance your workflow and allow you to manage your projects more efficiently.
4. Foundation
The most advanced responsive front-end framework in the world.
5. Gumby 2
Gumby 2 is built with the power of Sass. Sass is a powerful CSS preprocessor which allows us to develop Gumby itself with much more speed — and gives you new tools to quickly customize and build on top of the Gumby Framework.
6. The Entypo Pictogram Suite
Entypo is a set of 250+ carefully crafted pictograms. The package contains an icon font — OpenType, TrueType and @font-face — EPS, PDF and PSD files.
7. Grunt JavaScript Automation for the Lazy Developer
In this presentation from HTML5DevConf, Dirk will show you how to set up the Grunt JavaScript Task Runner so that you and your team can focus on the fun!
8. JS1K
The object of this competition is to create a cool JavaScript “application” no larger than 1k.
9. AJAX Loader – A Little Different
A purely html/css AJAX loader that is a little different than the norm
10. Atari Breakout
Type ‘Atari Breakout’ Into Google Image Search for a Cool Surprise
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns