30 Interesting Web Dev Finds – JUNE 2013 (Part 1/3)

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Some cool web development stuff was found in June! Here are the finds. Watch out for the last 2 parts of 30 Interesting Web Dev Finds for the month of June 2013 on our next posts! <3 for Gumby 2, and JS1K. :)

1. Face Detection

Face Detection in JavaScript with getUserMedia

Face-Detection.jpg
Source + Demo

2. Magnific Popup

A Truly Responsive Lightbox (For jQuery And Zepto.js)

Magnific-Popup.jpg
Source

3. Adobe Edge Reflow CC (Preview)

Adobe Edge Reflow CC allows you to create beautiful, responsive designs. A new assets management system and integration with Typekit will enhance your workflow and allow you to manage your projects more efficiently.

Adobe-Edge-Reflow-CC.jpg
SourceDemo

4. Foundation

The most advanced responsive front-end framework in the world.

Foundation.jpg
Source

5. Gumby 2

Gumby 2 is built with the power of Sass. Sass is a powerful CSS preprocessor which allows us to develop Gumby itself with much more speed — and gives you new tools to quickly customize and build on top of the Gumby Framework.

Gumby-2.jpg
Source

6. The Entypo Pictogram Suite

Entypo is a set of 250+ carefully crafted pictograms. The package contains an icon font — OpenType, TrueType and @font-face — EPS, PDF and PSD files.

Entypo.jpg
Source

7. Grunt JavaScript Automation for the Lazy Developer

In this presentation from HTML5DevConf, Dirk will show you how to set up the Grunt JavaScript Task Runner so that you and your team can focus on the fun!

Grunt-JS-Automation-for-the-Lazy-Developer.jpg
Source

8. JS1K

The object of this competition is to create a cool JavaScript “application” no larger than 1k.

JS1K.jpg
SourceDemo

9. AJAX Loader – A Little Different

A purely html/css AJAX loader that is a little different than the norm

Ajax-Loader.jpg
SourceDemo

10. Atari Breakout

Type ‘Atari Breakout’ Into Google Image Search for a Cool Surprise

Atari-Breakout.jpg
Source

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

