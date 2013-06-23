Gumby2 Backbone Bootstrap
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
I have created a new repo called Gumby2 Backbone Bootstrap which combines Gumby2 CSS Framework with Backbone.js. Hopefully it will help some developers get started with this awesome Gumby2 SASS framework! :) I have also put up a quick Barebones demo to show it in action. Also when your getting up and running you’ll need to monitor and compile your web app CSS3 files using COMPASS packaged with Gumby2.
Why Gumby2?
* Gumby2 has awesome touch event support.
* Gumby2 is powered by SASS (SCSS style and COMPASS built in) & custom settings file.
Why Backbone?
* Speed, it supercharges your web app.
* Data, Logic and View separation.
* Dynamic template loading and execution.
Bootstrap Features:
* Gumby2 Framework – Bootstrap UI, SASS, HTML5BP, Touch Support.
* Backbone Framework – Web App Models, Views/Templates
Todo?:
* Load scripts using require.js
* Document build process
* Document SASS usage
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns