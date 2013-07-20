Use Google Chrome in Kiosk Mode. I just did some research and found something awesome. Chrome can start in Kiosk mode out of the box. Great for locking down and displaying any kind of web appication! This is what you do:

Create a new chrome.exe shortcut

Add –kiosk –kiosk-printing flags to the chrome.exe target shortcut

Add the url of the kiosk as the starting page in Chrome settings (or replace chrome.exe with “chrome.exe –kiosk http:// [enter URL here]”)

Drag the shortcut into the startup folder so it loads automatically.

That’s it! Then when you open it’s fullscreen and locked down with the kiosk and auto printing functionality all in one! :) To quit the Kiosk, press Alt + F4 on your keyboard.