Use Google Chrome in Kiosk Mode
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Use Google Chrome in Kiosk Mode. I just did some research and found something awesome. Chrome can start in Kiosk mode out of the box. Great for locking down and displaying any kind of web appication! This is what you do:
- Create a new chrome.exe shortcut
- Add –kiosk –kiosk-printing flags to the chrome.exe target shortcut
- Add the url of the kiosk as the starting page in Chrome settings (or replace chrome.exe with “chrome.exe –kiosk http:// [enter URL here]”)
- Drag the shortcut into the startup folder so it loads automatically.
That’s it! Then when you open it’s fullscreen and locked down with the kiosk and auto printing functionality all in one! :) To quit the Kiosk, press Alt + F4 on your keyboard.
Setup Video Link
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns