Skip to main content

4 jQuery On Screen Keyboards

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

All these examples use jQuery to produce an on-screen keyboard.

Related posts:

1. jQuery On-Screen Keyboard

On-screen keyboard powered by jQuery.

jQuery-On-Screen-Keyboard.jpg
SourceDemo

2. Creating a Keyboard with CSS and jQuery

The keyboard includes “action” keys (caps lock, shift, and delete) which dynamically changes the keyboard when clicked. I’ll show you how to build it today.

Keyboard-with-CSS-and-jQuery.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Virtual Keyboard

An on-screen virtual keyboard embedded within the browser window which will popup when a specified entry field is focused.

Virtual-Keyboard.jpg
Source + Demo

4. jQuery On-Screen Keyboard

Provides multilingual on-screen keyboards for environments such as touch-screen terminals, where a hardware keyboard may not be available.

jQuery-On-Screen-Keyboard2.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns