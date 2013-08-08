4 jQuery On Screen Keyboards

All these examples use jQuery to produce an on-screen keyboard.

1. jQuery On-Screen Keyboard

On-screen keyboard powered by jQuery.



SourceDemo

2. Creating a Keyboard with CSS and jQuery

The keyboard includes “action” keys (caps lock, shift, and delete) which dynamically changes the keyboard when clicked. I’ll show you how to build it today.



SourceDemo

3. Virtual Keyboard

An on-screen virtual keyboard embedded within the browser window which will popup when a specified entry field is focused.



Source + Demo

4. jQuery On-Screen Keyboard

Provides multilingual on-screen keyboards for environments such as touch-screen terminals, where a hardware keyboard may not be available.



SourceDemo