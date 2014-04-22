HTML vs XHTML: Comparing Two Parsing Modes
By Adam Roberts
HTML & CSS
HTML5 has two parsing modes or syntaxes: HTML and XML. The difference depends on whether the document is served with a
Content-type: text/html header or a
Content-type: application/xml+xhtml header.
If it’s served as
text/html, the following rules apply:
- Start tags are not required for every element.
- End tags are not required for every element.
- Only void elements such as
br,
img, and
linkmay be “self-closed” with />.
- Tags and attributes are case-insensitive.
- Attributes do not need to be quoted.
- Some attributes may be empty (such as
checkedand
disabled).
- Special characters, or entities, do not have to be escaped.
- The document must include an HTML5 DOCTYPE.
HTML Syntax
Let’s look at another HTML5 document.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset=utf-8>
<title>Hi</title>
<!--
This is an example of a comment.
The lines below show how to include CSS
-->
<link rel=stylesheet href=style.css type=text/css>
<style>
body{
background: aliceblue;
}
<style>
</head>
<body>
<p>
<img src=flower.jpg alt=Flower>
Isn't this a lovely flower?
<p>
Yes, that is a lovely flower. What kind is it?
<script src=foo.js></script>
</body>
</html>
Again, our first line is a DOCTYPE declaration. As with all HTML5 tags, it’s case-insensitive. If you don’t like reaching for Shift, you could type
< !doctype html> instead. If you really enjoy using Caps Lock, you could also type
< !DOCTYPE HTML> instead.
Next is the
head element. The
head element typically contains information about the document, such as its title or character set. In this example, our
head element contains a
meta element that defines the character set for this document. Including a character set is optional, but you should always set one and it’s recommended that you use UTF-8.
Our
head element also contains our document title
(. In most browsers, the text between the
title tags is displayed at the top of the browser window or tab.
Comments in HTML are bits of text that aren’t rendered in the browser. They’re only viewable in the source code, and are typically used to leave notes to yourself or a coworker about the document. Some software programs that generate HTML code may also include comments. Comments may appear just about anywhere in an HTML document. Each one must start with
.
A document head may also contain
link elements that point to external resources, as shown here. Resources may include style sheets, favicon images, or RSS feeds. We use the
rel attribute to describe the relationship between our document and the one we’re linking to. In this case, we’re linking to a cascading style sheet, or CSS file. CSS is the stylesheet language that we use to describe the way a document looks rather than its structure.
We can also use a
style element (delineated here by
and
) to include CSS in our file. Using a
link element, however, lets us share the same style sheet file across multiple pages.
By the way, both
meta and
link, are examples of void HTML elements; we could also self-close them using
/>. For example,
would become
, but it isn’t necessary to do this.
“XHTML5”: HTML5’s XML Syntax
HTML5 can also be written using a stricter, XML-like syntax. You may remember from Chapter 1 that XHTML 1.0 was “a reformulation of HTML 4 as an XML 1.0 application.” That isn’t quite true of what is sometimes called “XHTML5”. XHTML5 is best understood as HTML5 that’s written and parsed using the syntax rules of XML and served with a
Content-type: application/xml+xhtml response header.
The following rules apply to “XHTML5”:
- All elements must have a start tag.
- Non-void elements with a start tag must have an end tag (
pand
li, for example).
- Any element may be “self-closed” using
/>.
- Tags and attributes are case sensitive, typically lowercase.
- Attribute values must be enclosed in quotes.
- Empty attributes are forbidden (
checkedmust instead be
checked="checked"or
checked="true").
- Special characters must be escaped using character entities.
Our
html start tag also needs an
xmlns (XML name space) attribute. If we rewrite our document from above to use XML syntax, it would look like the example below.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<title>Hi</title>
</head>
<body>
<p>
<img src="flower.jpg" alt="Flower" />
Isn't this a lovely flower?
</p>
<script src="foo.js" />
</body>
</html>
Here we’ve added the XML name space with the
xmlns attribute, to let the browser know that we’re using the stricter syntax. We’ve also self-closed the tags for our empty or void elements,
meta and
img. According to the rules of XML and XHTML, all elements must be closed either with an end tag or by self-closing with a space, slash, and a right-pointing angle bracket (
/>).
In this example, we have also self-closed our
script tag. We could also have used a normal
tag, as we’ve done with our other elements. The
script element is a little bit of an oddball. You can embed scripting within your documents by placing it between
script start and end tags. When you do this, you must include an end tag.
However, you can also link to an external
script file using a
script tag and the
src attribute. If you do so, and serve your pages as
text/html, you must use a closing
tag. If you serve your pages as
application/xml+xhtml, you may also use the self-closing syntax.
Don’t forget: in order for the browser to parse this document according to XML/XHTML rules, our document must be sent from the server with a
Content-type: application/xml+xhtml response header. In fact, including this header will trigger XHTML5 parsing in conforming browsers even if the DOCTYPE is missing.
As you may have realized, XML parsing rules are more persnickety. It’s much easier to use the
text/html MIME type and its looser HTML syntax.
Adam is SitePoint's head of newsletters, who mainly writes Versioning, a daily newsletter covering everything new and interesting in the world of web development. He has a beard and will talk to you about beer and Star Wars, if you let him.
