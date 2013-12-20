Skip to main content

10 Interesting Web Dev Finds – DECEMBER 2013 (Part 1)

By Sam Deering

Some cool web development stuff was found in December. Here are the finds. Watch out for the 2nd part on our next post. Have fun! =)

1. Float Label Pattern

How the Float Label Pattern Started.

Float-Label-Pattern.jpg
Source

2. Setapp

It is a network for techies, their apps and tools.

Setapp.jpg
Source

3. Paul Irish on Web Application Development Workflow

Google’s Paul Irish will show how to really incorporate them into a functional and realistic developer workflow. Additionally, Paul gives us an overview of Yeoman and shows how this set of tools and libraries can help developers quickly build elegant and compelling web apps.

Paul-Irish.jpg
Source

4. Lift Do App

Lift helps you achieve your goals big or small.

Lift-Do.jpg
Source

5. Dashing

Sinatra based framework that lets you build beautiful dashboards.

Dashing.jpg
SourceDemo

6. THE OPEN SOURCE REPORT CARD

Make sure that you remember that GitHub is not your C.V. and that these stats only provide a biased and one-sided view. This is just a toy. Don’t take it too seriously!

OSRC.jpg
Source

7. Unheap

A tidy repository of jQuery plugins.

Unheap.jpg
Source

8. jQuer.in

Collection of jquery plugin and javascript libraries.

jQuerin.jpg
Source

9. Ocean Wave Simulation

Ocean wave simulation in WebGL with a CSS 3D + Canvas UI.

Ocean-Wave-Simulation.jpg
Source

10. HTML-CSS-JS Prettify

HTML, CSS, JavaScript and JSON code formatter for Sublime Text 2 and 3 via node.js

HTML-CSS-JS-Prettify.jpg
Source

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

