Creating a Chrome Extension for Diigo, Part 2

In part 1, we introduced some new concepts, explained how we were going to build the extension and demonstrated the use of the Diigo API. In this part, we'll create most of our helper functions and deal with error handling.

Error handling

When the API returns a response, it's up to us to cover all edge cases and use it adequately. Relying on the request to succeed every time isn't an option – we need to account for not only the ready-state, but also potential failures.

In order to clean up the code somewhat and make background.js more concise, I compressed the Base64 object into a minified string. The background.js file as it is now looks like this. You can start from that one if you're following along with the code.

The xml.readyState === 4 part checks if the request is complete. Once it's complete, we're free to check for the status code. Only 200 means "success", all others mean something went wrong. Using the list of possible responses, we'll modify our code to produce a human readable description of the error that occurred.