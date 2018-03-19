Check Out the #1 WordPress Page Builder

This article was created in partnership with BAWMedia. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Finding just the right WordPress website builder takes time – lots of it — and you also need to know what to look for, which can require a research skillset that would make Sherlock Holmes proud.

What you all too often run into, however, are these tradeoffs:

A website builder may have the features you need, but the quality of its overall design leaves something to be desired.

Or you find yourself having to clean up messy code, even though "no coding skills needed" was advertised.

Or you spend hours working out the details of a special feature your client insists on.

Your search will be much easier and quicker if you simply settle for #1.

How do you know Elementor is #1? It's more than 600,000 users will tell you so. Elementor's many special features were created with professional web designers and developers in mind.

Do yourself a big favor, and check out Elementor.

Why Elementor?

Elementor was created with the intent of making WordPress website building a painless and effortless task, without ever being constrained by a theme's design. Its authors also wanted to ensure that you'd never have to write code to get a design to look precisely as you want it. That translates into providing you with all the design flexibility you are ever going to need.

As a result, all your design work is done on the front-end. You have total customization control over your layouts and full access to whatever design features or elements you require.

Plus, you'll be creating and viewing the results in real time.

And it's just going to get better. The 2.0 version of this WordPress page builder will gradually be released over the course of this year, and you can expect the already large customer base to increase by leaps and bounds as new and improved features surface.

Some clients don't really know what they want, and you need to lend them a helping hand. Others are quite creative and may present you with some real challenges. With this #1 website builder at your fingertips, you can easily take on either type with ease.

What Makes Elementor #1?

Elementor has only been on the market a little more than 2 years. It can be tough to achieve #1 status in that short a time, but that is exactly what this WordPress website builder has accomplished.

Where does this WordPress page builder excel? Home pages, landing pages, online shops, portfolios – you name it. There are no limits. You can switch themes at will to produce whatever you want. You can save your designs for future use, and access them whenever you need to.

You might be saying to yourself "That's good, but what are some of the features that made Elementor #1 on the market?"

Total Layout Customization

Total layout customization beats out "some" customization and "high" customization every time.

Instead of customizing to the point where you hit a brick wall, Elementor gives you extended control over section features like height, width, column size and position, padding, margins, and gaps. The result is an attractive cleanly structured design.

An Impressive Template Library

This WordPress page builder's beautiful design templates cover a wide variety of industries, niches, and special needs. You can work with one or several of these pre-designed templates.

You can also start from scratch and design a page yourself. When you do so, you can save it and add it to your library for later use. Your templates can also be imported or exported to share with other designers or used on other websites.

40 Cool Elements Come with the Package

This Elements package includes advanced widgets such as Google Maps and Carousel. The large selection of customizable widgets is guaranteed to add both flexibility and fun to your design work.

It is these widgets that enable you to create layouts down to the minutest of details without having to resort to code. How else could you adjust the spacing inside a progress bar without writing the code yourself?

Elementor also allows you to automatically include your preferred widgets and plugins, another area that allows you to avoid code.

A 110% Responsive Design?

That's not quite true, but this WordPress site builder's design team did put in a 110% effort to ensure 100% responsiveness. Since anything less than 100% was unacceptable, your pages will render flawlessly on any device.

Device preview screens, percentage-based element widths, and device visibility control make sure this happens, and you can see it for yourself.

The Perfect Platform for Web Designers and Web Developers

The great thing about Elementor is that it's praised by both web designers and web developers. Very few WordPress web builders can make that statement, and most of them ignore developers altogether.

Web designers like the freedom of being able to create pixel-perfect layouts without using CSS or coding. This WordPress site builder's collection of 800+ Google fonts, 400+ icons, and exquisite color palettes are also designer's favorites.

What web developers like is the freedom Elementor offers when customizing or extending a theme without constraints is required. If you're a web developer you'll certainly appreciate Elementor's first-rate code, custom CSS, SEO optimization features, and the ability to incorporate third party widgets.

Elementor 2.0: The Best Keeps Getting Better

One piece of very good news: Elementor 2.0 is completely compatible with Gutenberg. Although the Gutenberg editor is currently still in beta, it will make design efforts much easier for WordPress users than the present visual editor WordPress users have long complained about.

Elementor 2.0's features will be released gradually throughout the remainder of 2018. This will give users plenty of time to get acquainted with these new features as they are released, while resolving the WordPress issue.

The upcoming release schedule looks something like this:

Blocks : pre-designed layouts that will enable you to mix and match Section designs more quickly.

: pre-designed layouts that will enable you to mix and match Section designs more quickly. Header & Footer : a much awaited feature that will help you design a page in Elementor that includes the header and footer area.

: a much awaited feature that will help you design a page in Elementor that includes the header and footer area. The ability to create single posts and archive pages.

The ability to create customized search and 404 pages.

Vastly improved design control for WooCommerce shops, product pages and other eCommerce pages.

Role Manager : restrict client access to only change content, while preserving your website layout and design.

: restrict client access to only change content, while preserving your website layout and design. Wide-ranging developer support including many new options for plugin and theme developers who create Elementor extensions, and an extensive resource and tutorial center.

A brand-new process igniting dynamic content creation that includes an extensive integration of Advanced Custom Fields & Toolsets. It will blow your mind.

Why You Should Try The Best WordPress Website Builder Now

Elementor is not just another WordPress builder. It's not even just another premium WordPress builder. Elementor stands alone, and you can tell it is so by the effort the team has expended on solving many of the perplexing issues users have had to face with most theme builders.

Although it's the first completely free, open source page builder, and has garnered the #1 standing among WordPress website builders, the best is yet to come.

Check it out now, and you'll soon be building pages faster and easier with the aid of new and improved features, super customizability, and your favorite widgets right at your fingertips. And, did we remember to mention that you'll never have to write a line of code?

It's free, so you've got nothing to lose and a whole lot to gain. Start saving your designs, reuse and share them, and have fun in the process. Check out the best WordPress page builder!