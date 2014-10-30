Build Great APIS with Grape

APIs are needed for various reasons, such as by mobile apps to interact with backend CRUD operations. Creating maintainable APIs is not a simple task. As the application grows, so does the need to version and maintain the API.

In this tutorial, we’ll have a look at Grape, a micro-framework for creating maintainable REST-like APIs in Ruby.

From grape’s Github page:

Grape is a REST-like API micro-framework for Ruby. It’s designed to run on Rack or complement existing web application frameworks such as Rails and Sinatra by providing a simple DSL to easily develop RESTful APIs. It has built-in support for common conventions, including multiple formats, subdomain/prefix restriction, content negotiation, versioning and much more.

Our Project

We’ll be using Rails and grape together to create the API. It will expose the Employee model to other applications, consuming the back-end CRUD operations for that model.

The API can be used by rich web applications, like the ones created using AngularJS, Backbone.js, etc. or native mobile applications to create, edit, update, and delete employees.

Here are the API endpoints we’ll be creating:

//Get all employee details GET /emp_api //Add an employee POST /emp_api/ {name:"Jay", address:"Kerala, India", age:"34"} //Delete an employee DELETE /emp_api/1 //Update an employee PUT /emp_api/1

Getting Started

Let’s start by creating a Rails application and installing the Grape gem. I’m using Rails 4.1.6.

Create a new Rails project, skipping the bundle install .

rails new emp_api --skip-bundle

Once the project files are all created, navigate to the project directory ( emp_api ). Open the Gemfile and include the grape gem at the end of the file.

gem 'grape'

Next, install all the required gems using Bundler:

bundle install

Generate an Employee model for the basic CRUD operations to be exposed by the API:

rails g model EmpData name:string address:string age:integer rake db:migrate

All the API files will live inside the app folder. Create a new folder called api inside emp_api/app/.

Inside emp_api/app/api create another folder called employee, and a file in that directory called data.rb. This file holds the class to access the Employee model.

Inside emp_api/app/api/ create another file called api.rb where we’ll mount the class defined in emp_api/app/api/employee/data.rb.

As per the instructions on the Grape GitHub pages, since we have placed our API code in app/app, that directory needs to be added to the load/autoload paths. Set it up in config/application.rb as shown below:

require File.expand_path('../boot', __FILE__) require 'rails/all' Bundler.require(*Rails.groups) module EmpApi class Application < Rails::Application ## Newly Added code to set up the api code config.paths.add File.join('app', 'api'), glob: File.join('**', '*.rb') config.autoload_paths += Dir[Rails.root.join('app', 'api', '*')] end end

Creating the API

Grape APIs are Rack applications that are created by subclassing Grape::API . Let’s get started by creating the first API endpoint to retrieve all employee details. Open up app/api/employee/data.rb and create the module class as shown:

module Employee class Data < Grape::API resource :employee_data do desc "List all Employee" get do EmpData.all end end end end

We need to access the Employee::Data class functionality inside the API class. So, we’ll use mount to make Employee::Data class accessible inside the API class.

So, open up app/api/api.rb and mount Employee::Data

class API < Grape::API prefix 'api' version 'v1', using: :path mount Employee::Data end

Open up app/config/routes.rb and include the following code to route the API calls to our root address:

Rails.application.routes.draw do mount API => '/' end

Fire up the rails server:

rails server

Open a new terminal and try :

curl http://localhost:3000/api/v1/employee_data.json

You’ll see [] as response, since we don’t have any data yet. We don’t have any way to add employees, so let’s fix that.

Add another API endpoint to create a new employee. We’ll need certain values to create an employee, such as name, address, and age. Grape allows us to define whether these parameters are required or optional in the API itself.

Open app/api/employee/data.rb and add the following code to create the API endpoint for employee creation.

desc "create a new employee" ## This takes care of parameter validation params do requires :name, type: String requires :address, type:String requires :age, type:Integer end ## This takes care of creating employee post do EmpData.create!({ name:params[:name], address:params[:address], age:params[:age] }) end

Restart the server and use curl to post a request to the endpoint:

curl http://localhost:3000/api/v1/employee_data.json -d "name=jay;address=delhi;age=25"

Now, we should have an employee:

curl http://localhost:3000/api/v1/employee_data.json [{"id":1,"name":"jay","address":"delhi","age":25,"created_at":"2014-10-27T16:43:49.303Z","updated_at":"2014-10-27T16:43:49.303Z"}]

Bingo.

The delete and update API for the employee model follow the similar pattern to our read and create endpoints.

The delete endpoint requires the employee ID:

# app/api/employee/data.rb desc "delete an employee" params do requires :id, type: String end delete ':id' do EmpData.find(params[:id]).destroy! end

Restart the Rails server and test the API by deleting the employee we created earlier.

curl -X DELETE http://localhost:3000/api/v1/employee_data/1.json {"id":1,"name":"jay","address":"delhi","age":25,"created_at":"2014-10-27T16:43:49.303Z","updated_at":"2014-10-27T16:43:49.303Z"}

Now, if you check the employee listing api, you should get a empty response.

Next, in order to update an employee details, we’ll need to pass the employee ID and the values to be updated. Add the following code to create an API endpoint to update the employee address:

# app/api/employee/data.rb desc "update an employee address" params do requires :id, type: String requires :address, type:String end put ':id' do EmpData.find(params[:id]).update({ address:params[:address] }) end

But we don’t have an employee to update. Remember, we deleted the last employee, so we’ll need to add one back in order to update it.

Restart the server and add a new employee first,

curl http://localhost:3000/api/v1/employee_data.json -d "name=roy;address=kerala;age=25" {"id":2,"name":"roy","address":"kerala","age":25,"created_at":"2014-10-27T16:59:54.090Z","updated_at":"2014-10-27T16:59:54.090Z"}

Now, use the following command to update the address of the new employee:

curl -X PUT http://localhost:3000/api/v1/employee_data/2.json -d "address=mumbai" true

Wrapping It Up

In this tutorial, we got started creating a simple CRUD API using the Grape framework. Detailed documentation regarding Grape is available on their GitHub pages.

Code from this tutorial is available on GitHub.