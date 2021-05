Tim Posey is a long-time developer and a passionate educator. Armed with a B.S. in Computer Science and an M.B.A. in Finance, he has traversed many industries, consulting for multiple corporations in banking, insurance, energy, and various e-commerce industries. He serves as a senior software engineer at a Fortune 1000 company and an Adjunct Professor of Finance for the American Public University System. His favorite pastime is watching Alabama football. He may be contacted at tim@timposey.net