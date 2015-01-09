Sandy Ludosky
Sandy is a freelance Web Designer and Developer based out of Toronto, in Ontario, Canada. She specializes in front-end development with HTML, CSS, CSS3 Animation, Sass, Javascript, and JQuery. Sandy has a passion for creating beautiful, engaging and user-friendly websites. On top of being an online instructor, she is an avid learner of new technologies and digital stuff with a keen interest in web marketing, web analytics, design, video production, and photography.
Sandy's articles
More Colors with Less
By Sandy Ludosky,
In this screencast, watch Sandy Ludosky as she shows you how to create new colors from existing colors with the LESS's lighten() and darken() functions.
Video: Speed Up Your Web Development Process with Less
By Sandy Ludosky,
In this screencast, Sandy Ludosky introduces the features of the popular CSS preprocessor Less.js, part of a larger screencast available on Learnable.