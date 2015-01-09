Sandy is a freelance Web Designer and Developer based out of Toronto, in Ontario, Canada. She specializes in front-end development with HTML, CSS, CSS3 Animation, Sass, Javascript, and JQuery. Sandy has a passion for creating beautiful, engaging and user-friendly websites. On top of being an online instructor, she is an avid learner of new technologies and digital stuff with a keen interest in web marketing, web analytics, design, video production, and photography.