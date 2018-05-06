Shaik Ismail
Ismail is CEO of KTree.com with two decades of experience in Information technology. Initial work experience in SAP helped him hone his development and functionality skills. Now Ismail works is to architect solutions using web development technologies ranging from PHP, Java, JavaScript, Linux and AWS Cloud Development and which is what KTree excels in. He mainly focuses on Performance Optimization on the web, reducing page load time being his favourite. He loves to do cycling and play badminton in his free time.
Shaik's articles
Understand Web Development in Less than 1 Hour
By Shaik Ismail,
This article explains what web development is, by exploring how it started and how it evolved.
How to Fix Magento Login Issues with Cookies and Sessions
By Shaik Ismail,
We look at how Magento cookies can create issues with login functionality, and how these issues should be resolved.
How to Inject OSGi Dependencies in Custom Portlets in Liferay 7
By Shaik Ismail,
Liferay 7 uses the OSGi framework to provide a dev environment for modular apps. We used this feature to inject Liferay functionality into our portlet.
eCommerce Search & Personalization
By Shaik Ismail,
This article discusses various features that are essential for your eCommerce store's search engine.