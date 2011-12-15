Skip to main content

Rajasekharan Vengalil

Rajasekharan Vengalil

Raj has been a part of the IT Industry for more than 9 years and works as a Developer Evangelist at Microsoft. He has worked on a wide range of Microsoft products & technologies ranging from VC++, MFC and Win32 programming to the latest developments on the web front, JavaScript and .NET. His current focus is on advances in web development, HTML5 and building rich internet applications.

Rajasekharan's articles