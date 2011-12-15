Raj has been a part of the IT Industry for more than 9 years and works as a Developer Evangelist at Microsoft. He has worked on a wide range of Microsoft products & technologies ranging from VC++, MFC and Win32 programming to the latest developments on the web front, JavaScript and .NET. His current focus is on advances in web development, HTML5 and building rich internet applications.
Rajasekharan's articles
How to Build an Instagram-like Photo Sharing App with HTML5: Part 2
By Rajasekharan Vengalil,
In part 1 we took a look at some of the UI layout implementation details of the InstaFuzz app. You can get the source code for the app from here if you wish to run it locally. In this installment we’ll take a look at some of the other bits such as how drag/drop, File API, Canvas and Web Workers are used.
How to Build an Instagram-like Photo Sharing App with HTML5
By Rajasekharan Vengalil,
This article walks you through the technologies that make this possible and shows how it is entirely feasible today to build interoperable web applications that provide a great user experience no matter what brand of browser the user is running.
Up Close and Personal with HTML5 IndexedDB
By Rajasekharan Vengalil,