Rami Sarieddine is a Technical Evangelist at Microsoft. He is also a published author on web technologies and his latest title on JavaScript Promises. A regular speaker and trainer at Microsoft Developer events. He was awarded Microsoft Valued Professional status on IIS/NET and C#. Prior to Microsoft, Rami had been working as a Software Engineer & Analyst across several industries and have been developing for the web for some good 7 years. When not working, you will catch him running marathons somewhere.