Web By Rhys Tague, April 23, 2008

The second part of article: An Absolute Beginner's Tutorial On Flex 3, by Rhys Tague. Now that you’ve taken your first step in Flex development, the next step is to actually understand the components, play around with them to build your first application, and apply some ActionScript to really give it some life.