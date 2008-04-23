Rhys Tague
Rhys Tague is a web engineer who develops and manages enterprise-level rich internet applications. He believes that everyone has a different view of how the Web should be used and developed. You can read his view at his blog.
An Absolute Beginner’s Tutorial On Flex 3 Article
By Rhys Tague,
The second part of article: An Absolute Beginner's Tutorial On Flex 3, by Rhys Tague. Now that you’ve taken your first step in Flex development, the next step is to actually understand the components, play around with them to build your first application, and apply some ActionScript to really give it some life.
With Web users expecting richer and more complex interfaces, Rich Internet Applications (RIAs) are seeing a huge increase in popularity. Adobe Flex is the tool of choice for many web developers when it comes to building RIAs.