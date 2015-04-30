Your First Google Map
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Maps have become an integral part of our daily lives. They provide directions, help us plan trips, find establishments, visualize data trends and share experiences. Using a map on your website is a great way to help visitors find your business, and provide relevant information based on a user’s location. You can also create applications that present your content in a manner that keeps visitors engaged and coming back to your site.
In this lesson, Robert will walk you through how to setup and configure your first map using the Google Maps API. The lesson includes sample code, so you’ll be able to take what you’ve learned and start creating a map to include in your website. This is a sample lesson from the Learnable course Introduction to Google Maps API available now. As part of the course, we will be creating an interactive visualization to help you apply what you’ve learned.
See what we will be creating at learnaboutmaps.com and let’s get started with Introduction to Google Maps API! Get started and code away.
Robert is the founder of Aurovo, a company focused on using Google Maps to create interactive web and mobile applications. Robert enjoys working with clients to create visually appealing maps that help promote their content and create engaging user experiences.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns