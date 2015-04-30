Your First Google Map

Maps have become an integral part of our daily lives. They provide directions, help us plan trips, find establishments, visualize data trends and share experiences. Using a map on your website is a great way to help visitors find your business, and provide relevant information based on a user’s location. You can also create applications that present your content in a manner that keeps visitors engaged and coming back to your site.

In this lesson, Robert will walk you through how to setup and configure your first map using the Google Maps API. The lesson includes sample code, so you’ll be able to take what you’ve learned and start creating a map to include in your website. This is a sample lesson from the Learnable course Introduction to Google Maps API available now. As part of the course, we will be creating an interactive visualization to help you apply what you’ve learned.

See what we will be creating at learnaboutmaps.com and let’s get started with Introduction to Google Maps API! Get started and code away.