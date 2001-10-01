Mitchell Harper
Mitchell is the co-founder and product manager at BigCommerce—SaaS ecommerce software which is used by thousands of businesses to sell online. He can be reached via email at mitch@bigcommerce.com
Mitchell Harper's articles
SQL Injection Attacks – Are You Safe?
Review – phpAdsNew Banner Management System
One of the most popular apps available on SourceForge is called phpAdsNew. phpAdsNew is a PHP/MySQL driven Web app that allows anyone to integrate ads into their Website.
Review – NuSphere’s PHPEd
Recently, NuSphere released PHPEd as the PHP Development Environment for the enterprise developer.
Build Cross-Platform Windowed Apps with PHP
Diary of A Webmaster Part 4 – Backing Up With MySQLDump
The mysqldump utility is a console-driven executable that lets us specify a host of options to backup a database to an external resource, such as a file, or even a completely different MySQL server running on the other side of the world.
Diary of A Webmaster Part 2 – Create a Content Feed
Diary of a Webmaster Part 1 – My Site Design Checklist
Use a Friendly Popup to Boost eZine Subscriptions
Create your own Banner Management Application
Retrieving Data as XML from SQL Server Article
This is the third and the last part of Retrieving Data as XML from SQL Server Article, by the author Mitchell Harper. Enjoy!
Retrieving Data as XML from SQL Server Article
This is the second part of Retrieving Data as XML from SQL Server Article, by the author Mitchell Harper. Enjoy!
Retrieving Data as XML from SQL Server Article
All the hype that once surrounded XML is finally starting to die down, and developers are really beginning to harness the power and flexibility of the language. XML is a data descriptive language that uses a set of user-defined tags to describe data in a hierarchically-structured format.